Like it or not, you’re about to become a Walgreens customer if you get your pharmaceuticals at Bi-Marts in Ellensburg and East Wenatchee.
At the end of last month, Walgreens announced it has entered into a “definitive” agreement with Bi-Mart in acquiring its pharmacies, which includes pharmacy patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory. Prescription files from most Bi-Mart pharmacies will transfer to nearby Walgreens pharmacy locations.
In select areas where Walgreens does not have nearby stores, Walgreens will operate pharmacies within existing Bi-Mart locations under the Walgreens brand.
"This decision, while difficult, is strategically important as we move to strengthen our solid financial position and expand our plans for future growth in the Northwest," said Rich Truett, president and CEO, Bi-Mart. "Bi-Mart's core business is healthy and strong, however over the years factors such as increasing costs and ongoing reimbursment pressure has led in part to our decision. We look forward to partnering with Walgreens to transition our pharmacy staff and members as seamless as possible."
“Walgreens is pleased to introduce more patients to our trusted pharmacy services, that we currently provide in over 9,000 locations in communities across the country including more than 70 across Oregon,” said Rob Ewing, regional vice president, Walgreens. “We look forward to welcoming Bi-Mart patients to Walgreens pharmacy services, as well as providing employment opportunities to Bi-Mart pharmacy associates in available positions throughout our stores where they can continue to meet the needs of their patients.”
Subject to customary closing conditions, the companies expect the prescription file transfers to begin in October and be complete by January 2022. Bi-Mart pharmacists and pharmacy staff will have an opportunity to apply for available positions at Walgreens.
Bi-Mart has 56 stores throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.