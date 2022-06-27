CHELAN — A bicyclist competing in the Chelan Century Challenge on Saturday died after it’s believed he went into cardiac arrest.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the man was riding the signature climb of the event up McNeil Canyon Road when he collapsed.
Medics responded and performed CPR in an attempt to revive the man. Live saving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.
The name of the man has not been released.
The McNeil Canyon Road climb is rated as a CAT 1 climb and is about six miles long, beginning at 850 feet and finishing at 3,100 feet in elevation.