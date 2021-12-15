OTHELLO - A bicyclist endured a painful dose of irony when he was hit by an ambulance in Othello Wednesday evening.
Washington State Trooper John Bryant says the bicyclist was in the westbound lane of SR 26 next to Othello when he was hit by an ambulance traveling along the same stretch of road.
The collision happened between 1st Avenue and Thacker Road at about 5:30 p.m.
The bicyclist suffered fractures in both legs and was initially transported to a hospital in Othello where it was determined that he needed to be airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment.
Washington State Troopers are diverting people around the crash scene with both westbound and eastbound lanes closed as they investigate.
At this time, it’s unknown who was at fault.
Washington State Trooper John Bryant says it's likely that the ambulance that hit the bicyclist initially treated him at the scene, but it's unknown if it transported him to the hospital.
Trooper John Bryant says the ambulance was not transporting a patient when it hit the bicyclist. However, it is unclear if the privately-owned AMR ambulance was responding to an emergency with its lights on at the time of the collision.