OTHELLO - An Othello man is listed in ‘serious’ condition at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after he was airlifted there as a result of being hit by an ambulance in Othello on Wednesday night.
Troopers say 29-year-old Marco Martinez was on a bicycle going west on SR 26 just before 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by an AMR ambulance that was traveling to Seattle after dropping off a patient in the area.
Troopers say Martinez was traveling along the westbound shoulder after dark when he failed to yield the right-of-way and darted out onto the road in front of the ambulance, resulting in the collision.
The ambulance crew was unhurt and treated Martinez at the scene before another ambulance arrived to transport him.