WASHINGTON D.C. -- On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden declared the severe January storms in Washington state that generated record or near-record snow fall as a disaster.
The declaration green-lights the availability of federal disaster relief funds for multiple counties in Washington, including Franklin County.
Federal funding is available to local, state and tribal governments as well as certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides in the counties of Cowlitz, Franklin, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Klickitat, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Skagit, Skamania, Thurston, and Wahkiakum and the Skokomish Indian Tribe, Quinault Indian Nation, Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation, Squaxin Island Tribe of the Squaxin Island Reservation, Hoh Indian Tribe, Nisqually Indian Tribe, Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Toney L. Raines as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.