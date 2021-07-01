MOSES LAKE - In an exclusive interview with iFIBER ONE News, Big Bend Community College President Sara Thompson Tweedy opened up about the discriminatory struggles she faced as an openly-gay leader, minister, and educator, while acknowledging the purpose of Pride Month and what it means to her.
Dr. Tweedy is one of several gay college/university presidents in Washington state, she is married to wife Kristin, and the mother of two sons. She is also an active supporter of the LGBTQ community.
Dr. Tweedy was named president of Big Bend Community College in March 2020; succeeding longtime president Terry Leas. Like all students, staff, and faculty, Big Bend Community College has embraced its top administrator no matter the color, creed, or sexual orientation. However, the college’s new President wasn’t always accepted despite her successful standing in her community.
In 2014, the United Methodist minister was persecuted by her church, when she lived in New York, according to an article written by United Methodist News. In March 2013, an official complaint was filed against Rev. Tweedy; it accused her of being a “self-avowed practicing homosexual,” which, according to the denomination’s Book of Discipline, is a chargeable offense. In March 2014, the complaint was dropped. Tweedy has been a member of the Methodists in a New Directions, an unofficial caucus that advocates for greater inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the United Methodist Church.
“I have faced overt discrimination—the kind that is like, ‘You can’t be part of this group because you’re gay’ or not being able to marry the person I loved—and the more covert forms of discrimination as well. Coming out was half the battle for me because once I did, I felt a deep sense of peace. Because of that peace, I could confront discrimination by demonstrating that I was just as capable, worthy, and deserving as anyone else,” Dr. Tweedy told iFIBER ONE News.
Despite those challenges, Dr. Tweedy managed to remain poised and advanced through the collegiate administration ranks having spent time as the Vice President of Student Access, Involvement, and Success at Westchester Community College in New York prior to becoming president of Big Bend Community College. In addition, she had held various other leadership positions at the State University of New York over the last decade.
“Being discriminated against because I am gay or because I am a woman was and is always hard to accept, but I am tough as nails as a result. I have worked hard in my life to help others accept LGBTQ persons, even at great expense to myself, but I believed that was part of my calling in life. We all have to face challenging circumstances and I chose to face mine head-on, but with love, grace, and compassion in my heart,” she explained.
Dr. Tweedy says the presence and influence the LBGTQ community has had on her life has helped her and others navigate through those trying times in their lives.
“Because of the LGBTQ community, society has evolved greatly in my lifetime, particularly with regard to our rights. Gay persons now have the right to serve openly in the military, to marry the person we love, to be out and in positions of authority. While we still face senseless discrimination, particularly members of the trans community, I can’t give up hope and I won’t stop confronting the discrimination. I am fully committed to equity for all and education is a conduit for building a more just, equitable society!”
Dr. Tweedy had a message for those who are part of the LGBTQ community, but feel limited in their potential due to how they self-identify.
“My advice is simple to say, but hard to do: Do not let detractors or haters distract you from your goals. There are plenty of loving, encouraging people in this world who will mentor, support, and guide you. Find them,” she wrote.
Harkening back to the advancement of the LGBTQ community, Dr. Tweedy says Pride Month has become a pivotal symbol of hope for so many struggling with who they are by default.
“When June rolls around and I start to see Pride flags flying, my heart fills with joy! That kind of visible acceptance means a lot to LGBTQ people who are struggling to accept themselves. When I was younger, a Pride flag symbolized to me that I was part of a community—I was not alone. It still symbolizes that to me, but also so much more. The LGBTQ community continues to press on for full acceptance and I am PROUD to be part of the victories and the struggle, she wrote.
“Pride month is also an opportunity to bring awareness to others who don’t have experience with someone from the LGBTQ community. I have seen enough positive change for the LGBTQ community in my lifetime to lead me to believe that hope is not in vain. And right now, trans lives are being politicized and demonized. I am proud of my trans brothers and trans sisters and stand alongside them in their quest for equality,” Dr. Tweedy added.
Moving forward, Dr. Tweedy says she pledges to uphold and embolden Big Bend Community College’s educational policies.
“Big Bend educates all people. We are an open access institution, which means if you have a GED or high school diploma, you will be admitted to this college. As president, I will go to the wall for every single one of my students. I will honor their humanity. When we discover ways that we can be more inclusive, to be more hospitable, to be more accepting, the good people of this college strive to live into that calling. That has been my experience thus far and they aren’t that way because of me. The people of Big Bend Community College were already committed to every student when I got here.”