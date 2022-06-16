MOSES LAKE — Big Bend has hired Mark Geary as its new men’s and women’s wrestling coach.
Geary was most recently an assistant wrestling coach at Kingsbury County in South Dakota, and also worked as an associate professor at Dakota State University.
“I am incredibly excited, honored, and humbled to become part of the Big Bend Academic and Athletic community,” Geary said. “Coaching wrestling is something I have always loved doing, and to get to do that as my full-time job is a dream come true. I look forward to making the most of the opportunity.”
After wrestling in high school, Geary initially was a walk-on at Northern Iowa University before transferring to the University of Central Florida and earning a wrestling scholarship. At UCF, he was a three-time National Qualifier and a two-time Regional Champion. He went on to become a graduate assistant at UCF and wrestled in the Southern Region Olympic Trials in 1984.
Geary has coached at the middle, high school and collegiate level.
“I want to throw open the doors to everyone, men or women, that love wrestling,” Geary added. “Whether they are a pretty good high school wrestler that just needs a little more technique or a struggling student that wishes to wrestle while earning their AA degree, we can help student-athletes be successful at Big Bend.”
Geary will take over a Big Bend women’s wrestling team that is coming off a NCWA National Title.