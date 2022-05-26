MOSES LAKE — Big Bend Community College has remove its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, beginning in the fall.
The college began requiring its students attending in-person classes to be vaccinated or have an approved exemption in the fall of 2021.
“This was a decision made after thoughtful consideration and with the health and safety of our campus community at heart,” stated Big Bend President Sara Thompson Tweedy. “We believe that Big Bend is ready to make a return to normalcy and we can’t wait to see more and more students returning to campus. We will remain faithful and continue to follow the CDC’s guidance regarding isolation and quarantine protocols for COVID-19 positive tests and exposure.”
The vaccine mandate will remain in effect for state employees under Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation.
Big Bend administrators still strongly encourage students to get vaccinated and noted that protocol could change if the spread of the virus increase or with guidance for local public health experts and the CDC.
“We want to remind all members of our campus community that they may continue wearing face coverings if they choose, and we want to encourage everyone to support and respect those who choose to do so,” Tweedy added. “Along with protecting the health and wellness of our community, providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming learning environment is also our priority.”