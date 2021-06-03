MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College’s Nursing Program is partnering with the Grant County Health District to offer drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations on campus.
The first clinic is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, with second doses available July 8. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both dates. Participants can enter the drive-thru clinic near the intersection of Randolph Road and Patton Boulevard.
Participants are not required to have health insurance to receive the vaccine and will not be asked to provide proof of residency or immigration status.
“We are excited to be partnering with the Big Bend nursing program and providing this opportunity for the college community, and the community as a whole, to come out and get vaccinated,” said health district public information officer Misty Aguilar. “Every person that comes out is one shot closer to Grant County returning to normalcy and that’s what we are focused on… removing barriers to as many people as possible getting immunized to make that happen.”
Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine at the clinic can register HERE.
“This is a great opportunity for students, families, and the community as a whole to come and get vaccinated,” said Big Bend Director of Communications Matt Killebrew. “This is a safe environment for anyone who wishes to come and be immunized and the college is happy to partner with the GCHD and do our part to make these vaccinations available to our students and anyone else who would like to come.”