MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College is requiring all in-person students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning winter quarter.
College President Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy announced the vaccine mandate on Friday in a Facebook video.
Any student accessing the physical campus and instructional sites will need to provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 16 to avoid having their classes dropped for the winter quarter, which starts Jan. 3. Students seeking a religious or medical exemption must have it approved by Dec. 16.
Big Bend students taking online classes only are not required to be vaccinated.
Students can complete a vaccine attestation form and find the medical and religious exemptions forms at https://www.bigbend.edu/about-us/covid-19/.