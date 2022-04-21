MOSES LAKE - Close to 100 employers will be on hand and looking to hire at the annual Big Bend Community College Job and Career Fair on May 12.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the college’s Masto Conference Center. The job and career fair provides a central location for job seekers to meet with employees and a place to learn about career opportunities throughout the region.
Categories of employers attending including manufacturing, food processing, retail, service industries, health care, law enforcement, aerospace, education and technology.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring both a paper and electronic copy of their resume.
The event is a partnership between Big Bend, WorkSource/Employment Security, SkillSource, DSHS, Job Corps and OIC of Washington.
For more information, contact Big Bend Career Services at 509-793-2069, or WorkSource at 509-793-2300.