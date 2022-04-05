The Spudman reports that ‘fruitful’ trade talks between the U.S. and Mexico have likely ended a long spat between the two nations over potato exports.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Mexico Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Vilalobos met this week to discuss open trade policies and other issues. Both parties announced that the two nations have come to terms on all important plant health protocols and have agreed to a final visit in April that finalizes expanded access to the entire Mexican market by May 15 for all food-production potatoes and chipping potatoes.
According to the Spudman, the Secretaries reaffirmed their shared commitment to:
- Promoting food security by facilitating trade, inclusive rural development and enabling sustainable productivity growth;
- Continuing to support rural development by expanding market opportunities for Agricultural producers and their products;
- Helping small producers and new farmers, particularly with respect to developing local and regional markets
- Tackling climate change by giving farmers access to tools and technologies that enable them to increase production while minimizing their environmental impacts; and
- Enhancing plant and animal health cooperation to meet emerging threats and to promote food security.
The U.S. National Potato issued the following statement:
“The National Potato Council appreciates today’s positive announcement and thanks Secretary Vilsack and the teams at USDA and USTR for their efforts to ensure that Mexico lives up to its bilateral trade obligations. Given the history of this 25-year trade dispute, we are waiting to declare victory until we see durable exports of both fresh processing and table stock potatoes throughout all of Mexico as required by the November 2021 signed agreement. We hope the April site visit by Mexican officials will be the last hurdle we need to clear and that no last-minute roadblocks will be erected prior to Mexico finally — and permanently — reopening its border to U.S.-grown potatoes.”
The Spudman wrote that Mexico is the largest export market for U.S. potatoes.
American potato industry experts suspect that access to the entire country for fresh U.S. potatoes will provide a market potential of $250 million per year, in a half decade.