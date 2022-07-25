LEAVENWORTH - Washington state is seeing record salmon returns this year, particularly in the Columbia River. In light of that, fishery managers in Washington’s North Central region have announced that sockeye fishing will open on Lake Wenatchee and the Wenatchee River by the end of this week. As of July 22, the escapement goal of 23,000 sockeye passing over Tumwater Dam on the Wenatchee River had already been met; thousands more will be available for harvest, according to WDFW North Central Fish Program Manager Chad Jackson.
“This year’s strong return should offer plenty of sockeye opportunity on Wenatchee Lake and in the Wenatchee River, which is great news for this popular fishery,” Jackson said. “We’ll continue monitoring the run to ensure we’re meeting our conservation goals, but things are looking very good for this year’s season."
The Lake Wenatchee fishery will open from July 28 through Aug. 31, with a daily limit of four sockeye (minimum size 12 inches). Anglers must release all bull trout, steelhead, and Chinook salmon unharmed and without removing the fish from the water. Selective gear rules are in effect -- up to three single barbless hooks per line, no bait or scent allowed, knotless nets required. Two-pole fishing is allowed with a valid two-pole endorsement.
The Wenatchee River will also open for sockeye retention from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, with no more than two adult hatchery Chinook and up to four sockeye (minimum size 12 inches) allowed to be retained as part of the six-fish daily limit. Anglers must release coho and wild adult Chinook. Selective gear rules are in effect, except use of bait is allowed.
A night closure is in effect for both Lake Wenatchee and the Wenatchee River.