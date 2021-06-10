PASCO - The Northwest News Network reports that nearly 12,000 acres of farmland in the Columbia Basin is for sale after one of the largest farmers in the northwest filed chapter 11 bankruptcy after being involved in a massive ghost cattle scheme.
With operations that span into Othello, the large swath of land is expected to sell for over $210 million; Northwest News Network says that its knowledge about the potential sales price comes from sources with inside info about the deal and court documents.
Reportedly, the two prospective buyers with the most buying power are Farmland Reserve’s AgriNorthwest, which is owned by the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Bill and Melinda Gates’ Cottonwood Ag Management.
The highest bidder will be confirmed at an auction next week. The deal will be undergo a hearing in federal court on July 14.
Northwest News Network reports that the sale includes four massive farms, a number of Columbia River water irrigation rights, vineyards, orchards, a 35,000-head cattle feeding operation, employee housing facilities, and an array of onion and potato storage sheds. After the sale, liquidation of Easterday properties is expected to take several months.
In January, Tyson Foods filed a lawsuit against Easterday Farms for allegedly bilking the company about of more than $225 million. The lawsuit targets Easterday’s beef supplying division for reportedly falsifying records and submitting faked invoices for more than 200,000 cattle, that, according to the Capital Press, did not exist. Starting in 2017, Tyson had a cattle feeding agreement with Easterday Ranches. Tyson says Easterday supplied about 2% of the company’s beef over the last four years.
Cody Easterday pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in March and has agreed to repay $244,031,132 in restitution. Easterday is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.