OLYMPIA - A state lawmaker in Washington has introduced a bill to make it a crime to use or sell a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
The bill, sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Jesse Salomon of Shoreline, would make it a misdemeanor to use a forged or fake vaccination document.
“An individual who with the intent to defraud, to exhibit, to display, or otherwise offer as genuine, fraudulent proof of COVID-19 vaccination status at any retail or service establishment open to the public or public space that requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of entry is guilty of a misdemeanor,” the bill states.
The bill would also make it a class C felony, punishable to up to five years in prison, to sell or transfer false COVID-19 vaccine cards.
In Washington, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to attend large indoor or outdoor events. King County also requires proof of vaccination or a negative tests at bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters.