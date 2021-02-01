OLYMPIA - A Republican state lawmaker from Moses Lake is formally backing a bill that would allow eastern Washington to secede from western Washington, and become its own state.
Tom Dent along with Republicans Rob Chase, Bob McCaslin, and Robert Sutherland are sponsoring the proposed piece of legislation.
Compared to last year’s proposal, this year has double the support in terms of the number of state lawmakers backing the bill.
During the 2019-2020 legislative session, the bill was sponsored by former State Representative Matt Shea and Bob McCaslin.
This also appears to be the first time that Tom Dent has formally backed and supported the proposal.
According to the bill, the western boundary of Liberty would follow the crest of the Cascade mountains to the western borders of Okanogan, Chelan, Kittitas, Yakima, and Klickitat counties. The eastern, northern, and southern borders of Liberty are the existing state borders.
If the bill were to pass and get approval from the governor, it would still need an ok from Congress.