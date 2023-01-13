OLYMPIA — A bill introduced in Washington would lower the blood alcohol content limit for driving from .08 to .05.
The proposal comes after a 2021 year that was the deadly on Washington roads since 2006, with 540 fatal crashes, resulting in more than 660 deaths, half of those caused by an impaired driver. Preliminary data from 2022 shows the data is expected to be even worse.
“This alarming upward trend must be addressed if Washington state is going to meet its goal of target zero,” the bill states. “The increase in Washingtonians choosing to drive while impaired points to a need to adjust Washington’s impaired driving laws.”
The bill notes that Utah lowered its limit from .08 to .05 in 2019 and found that its fatal crash rate dropped by nearly 20 percent.
The bill estimates alcohol-related fatalities would decrease by about 11 percent.