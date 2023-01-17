OLYMPIA — A bill has been introduced in the state Legislature to roll back restrictions to Washington police pursuit law passed in 2021.
House Bill 1363, sponsored by Democrat Alicia Rule and Republican Eric Robertson, would restore the initial threshold to begin a vehicle pursuit to reasonable suspicion that a crime has or is being committed. Currently, police must have probable cause to believe that a violent crime has been committed or reasonable suspicion of DUI in order to initiate a pursuit.
“After meeting extensively with law enforcement…it is clear to me that a change in our state’s pursuit laws is necessary,” Rule said. “Criminals know they can run and are taking advantage of well-intentioned reforms meant to curb unnecessary injuries and deaths from vehicle pursuits. We cannot let criminals have a free pass. A one-size-fits-all pursuit policy simply does not work for every community in our state, and this bill will allow police agencies to set their own pursuit policies.”
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs is also pushing for changes to the state’s pursuit law.
“Recent policies restricting pursuits made driving a car a ‘get out of jail free’ card and creates conditions that empower criminals, jeopardize public safety, and diminishes the rule of law in Washington,” association Executive Director Steven Strachan stated. “We can fix the pursuit law to fall in line with Washington State’s duty of care standards and enable more discretion in engaging in police vehicle pursuits in a manner that offers a balance between the risk of the pursuit versus the reason for the pursuit. Severe prohibitions on vehicular pursuits need to be reversed. When not arresting the suspect outweighs the risk of the pursuit, officers need the option to pursue criminals to ensure public safety. We can’t allow offenders the advantage over victims and to just drive away.”
The proposed legislation has been referred to the House Community Safety, Justice, and Reentry Committee.