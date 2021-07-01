CASHMERE - It’s certainly one of the oddest ways to start a fire, but it apparently happened in Cashmere this week.
iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that a small brush fire that was sparked at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday was caused by an animal.
The fire happened just south of Pinnacles State Park between US 2 and the Wenatchee River.
Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Phil Moser told KPQ, “We believe the cause was a bird of prey that had dropped a fish that somehow encountered the power lines.”
Firefighters believe the fish struck the powerlines, sending sparks onto the ground.
Mosher told the radio station that osprey previously used the power pole for their nest.