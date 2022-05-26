GRANT COUNTY — Avian Flu — commonly known as bird flu — as been detected in wild snow geese in Grant County.
A Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist and a Moses Lake veterinarian recently collected and tested four snow geese from Grant County. All for tested positive for bird flu, according to the Grant County Health District.
Bird flu has been confirmed in eight other counties, all in domestic, backyard flocks with substantial exposure to wild waterfowl.
No humans in Washington have been identified with having bird flu, which is highly contagious among birds but has a low risk of spreading to humans.
State officials say reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is a key way to protect domestic birds from bird flu. Bird owners should bring their flocks inside or undercover to protect them from wild waterfowl, officials said.