SNOQUALMIE PASS - Drivers heading over Cascade mountain passes this week could run into a bit of winter weather.
Snow is forecast for both Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass this week, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
On Snoqualmie Pass, light snow is expected both Tuesday night and during the day on Wednesday as the snow level will drop to about 3,600 feet. Temperatures are expected to be near freezing Tuesday night
Stevens Pass could see about an inch of snow Tuesday night with a low temperature of 28 degrees. There’s also a chance of snow Wednesday through Friday.
Stevens Pass saw already saw couple inches of Snow on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.