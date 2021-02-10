EPHRATA - Bitterly cold temperatures and windy conditions are expected this week in north central Washington, with negative wind chills expected in some areas.
High temperatures through Friday in the Columbia Basin and the Wenatchee Valley will be in the lower 20s, with lows dropping to the single digits, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Windy conditions are expected across the Columbia Basin on Thursday and into Friday morning, with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chills are expected around 0 degrees in the Grant County area on Thursday and into negative numbers Thursday night. A wind chill advisory has been issued for portion of Okanogan County and northern Chelan County, with wind chills down to -10 to -20 degrees.
Periods of light snowfall are also expected on Thursday and Friday across the region