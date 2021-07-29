WENATCHEE - Two homes have heavy damage after a 3rd-alarm fire broke out in the 1100 block of Kittitas Street in Wenatchee on Thursday. Our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that the fire started at around 4:30 p.m. Chelan County Fire District 1 Battalion Chief Peter Rigelman told KPQ that firefighters arrived to find two homes on fire.
“They were pretty well involved on the backside of the houses. It was an uphill battle from there with the heat,” he explained. “We had some access issues on the backside through the alley with getting water.”
Lev Kevtnoy an occupant in one of the homes was alerted of the fire by his dog. After seeing the flames at his front door, KPQ reports that Kevtnoy grabbed his four-legged companion and dashed out of the home, burning his hands in the process.
Two firefighters were treated for heat-related issues, and there were no other injuries.
A roof on one of the homes collapsed in the fire.
Kevtnoy told KPQ he believes the fire was caused by his neighbor’s air conditioning unit. However, the official cause of the fire remains under investigation.