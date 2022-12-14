The Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) recently issued a public memo expressing concerns about the probability of avalanches in the Blewett Pass area. On Monday, Dec. 12, NWAC analyst Katie Warren posted about her tour of Blewett Pass.
"I stuck to low angle sheltered terrain due to concerns and recent avalanches on the weak, faceted snow from mid-November. Overall I found a very weak snowpack, you can easily plunge your pole or boot all the way to the ground," Warren wrote.
"Buried surface hour was present just below the recent snow, but more concerning was sudden test results on those deeper weak layers. Crusts that had once been hard to cut through with a saw are now brittle and will crumble easily in your hand. The weak snow close to the ground (see video) is large grained and easily pulled out of the snowpit. I expect that this layer was the culprit in a localized collapse in the meadow," she added.
Warren says avalanches occurring in the Blewett Pass area would be isolated to the backcountry and would not reach US 97.
"The take home points are if you are traveling in the backcountry via skis, snowboard, snowmobile, or snowbike...you should get the avalanche training (recreational level 1 avalanche courses) and read the avalanche forecast which changes daily.