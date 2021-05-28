MOSES LAKE - Blowing dust during Thursday’s afternoon’s wind storm led to three separate wrecks on Wheeler Road in Moses Lake.
Wheeler Road was shut down at about 1:30 p.m. after blowing dust caused near zero visibility.
The three collisions reported included seven vehicles. The most serious wreck involved a pickup truck rear-ending a semi-truck, according to Moses Lake police Capt. Dave Sands. The pickup truck driver had minor injuries in the wreck.
No injuries were reported in the other two wrecks.
Wheeler Road was closed until about 4:30 p.m. as wind gusts topped 50 mph throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.