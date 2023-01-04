KENNEWICK - The investigation continues into how a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train went off the tracks, sending rail cars onto their sides in Kennewick on Jan. 1, 2023.
The six rail cars that had been hauling grain tipped over just north of Zintel Creek golf course at around 11:20 a.m.
The train had traveled through Ritzville and Connell prior to arriving in Kennewick.
When the train derailed, it was traversing a curve under the Highway 395 overpass.
Grain spilled, but no one was hurt.