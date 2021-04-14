MOSES LAKE - Fast moving vessels will cut the water at astonishing speeds this weekend at Cascade Park in Moses Lake.
The regatta is the racing season kick-off event for the Seattle Outboard Association racing club.
This weekend’s races are trials for the upcoming racing season.
The Moses Lake Get Ready For Summer Racing Session will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 with events spanning through Sunday, April 18 until 6 p.m.
Each race will consist of three laps on a ¾ of a mile track.
The types of boats racing consist of pro outboard, modified outboard, stock outboard, and J classes.
