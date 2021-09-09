BASIN CITY - Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal incident that occurred on Chance Lake between Basin City and Connell.
Deputies recently responded to the lake after a small boat was found submerged. Divers were summoned to the scene where they found the body of an 80-year-old man from Grandview. Authorities presume that the elderly man drowned.
Yet, the victim’s 35-year-old friend who is also from Grandview is missing.
The sheriff’s office says there is nothing suspicious with this incident and it appears to be a tragic accident. Authorities are not releasing the identities of the individuals at this time.