WARDEN — The bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were recovered Sunday after their canoe capsized on Friday.
Divers located the two bodies at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
“We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for this family who has suffered an unspeakable loss,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “We pray for peace and healing for the family and the Othello community.”
The 32-year-old father from Othello and his three sons ages 6, 8 and 10 were out at a seep lake at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge to go fishing on Friday. Sometime before nightfall, their canoe capsized.
Deputies believe the 10-year-old was able to swim to shore and endured up to seven hours of cold weather before being found by family members who responded after the father and children did not return home. The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital and his now back home.
The body of the 8-year-old boy was recovered early Saturday morning.
The names of the father and two sons who died have not been released.