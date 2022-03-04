MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s Source of Life Church has become Grant County’s makeshift shipping center for aid to Ukraine.
On Thursday, dozens of boxes of donated items were being organized and packed by congregation members for shipment to the conflicted country.
Many of the Source of Life Church members are Slavic and have ties to Ukraine.
Located at 1001 W. Valley Road in Moses Lake, the church is asking for all essential items, including first aid kits. However, physical protection is also being sought; items like body armor and helmets.
Members have the church have posted the list of needed items: