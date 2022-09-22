In a sad turn of events, the body believed to be Theresa Bergman, the missing woman out of Moses Lake, has been found in a rural part of Lincoln County.
Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants says the woman’s missing husband, Charles Bergman, remains unaccounted for.
At around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, a farmer found the body in tall grass along the side of Stolp Road off of Kintschi Road.
The Bergmans were reported missing on September 18, prompting a regional search.
Theresa’s body will undergo and autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The search continues for 54-year-old Charles Bergman, Theresa’s husband. He was last known to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala, Washington license BLU5395. Anyone with information on Charles Bergman‘s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 509-725-3501 or dial 911.
The couple was last seen on Sunday after Charles had gone to the Spokane International Airport to pick up his wife. Detectives have confirmed Charles did pick up Theresa from the airport; the two hadn't been seen since.