MOSES LAKE - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was discovered along a road Wednesday morning near Moses Lake.
At about 4:30 a.m., a motorist was heading along Airway Drive Northeast when they noticed a body on the sidewalk near the intersection with Cochran Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived to find the body of a young adult male.
The man’s body will be in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine a cause of death.
No other details have been released.
Airway Drive Northeast is expected to be closed throughout Wednesday morning as deputies investigate.