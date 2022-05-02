OTHELLO - A fun day of fishing was turned upside down for a group kids who deputies say found a body floating in a lake between Othello and Connell on Sunday.
Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say the kids were fishing at the Scooteney Lake Reservoir just southeast of Othello when they noticed a body floating in the willows near the bank of the lake. The reservoir sits on the northern border of Franklin County next to SR 17.
The body was found at around 7 p.m.
Due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition, investigators are unable to determine the gender of the remains. Detectives and the state’s Crime Lab are processing the scene this morning and are expected to collect the body for examination.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware that Moses Lake murder victim Yanira Cedillos’ body is being sought; Franklin County notified various other law enforcement agencies about the find in case the remains are identified as hers.