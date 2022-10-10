ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee.
At about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a worker at the dam found the body floating face down against the dam. Prior to the body being recovered, the coroner and Chelan County deputies were contacted by Wenatchee police that several days prior, a missing person report was called in after parents said they had not heard from their son for about 10 days and his phone has been off.
The body found had the same clothing that the missing person was last seen wearing. Williams' wallet, photo identification and phone were recovered.
The coroner says there were no external injuries that would have caused Williams’ death. Investigations have not been able to determine how Williams ended up in the river.
Williams’ cause of death has been ruled a drowning.