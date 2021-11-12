KITTITAS COUNTY - The body of a man discovered in October near Stampede Pass in Kittitas County has been identified as the victim in a suspected homicide in Snohomish County.
The body of the 49-year-old victim was found by a hiker on Oct. 1 off Stampede Pass, about four miles south of Interstate 90. The name of the victim has not been released. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office worked with Snohomish County investigators to identify the victim.
Investigators in Snohomish County believe the victim was killed in August at a home near Everett. Investigators say the victim had not been heard from since late August.
An 84-year-old Everett man has been arrested and is being held in jail on $1.2 million bail. The suspect, who is accused of killing his tenant, was arrested in early September.
The case remains under investigation.