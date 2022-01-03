Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 4.26.43 PM.png

QUINCY - A person found dead in an alley last week in Quincy has been identified as a 70-year-old man.

Grant County Coroner identified the man as Andres Rodriguez. An autopsy has been completed but Coroner Craig Morrison says they are waiting on toxicology results to determine a case of death.

Rodriguez’s body was discovered the afternoon of Dec. 28 in the 300 block of H Street Southwest, according to Quincy police.

Police previously said there were no obvious signs of how Rodriguez died. Investigators are treating Rodriguez’s death as suspicious.

Quincy police continue to investigate.