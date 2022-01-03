QUINCY - A person found dead in an alley last week in Quincy has been identified as a 70-year-old man.
Grant County Coroner identified the man as Andres Rodriguez. An autopsy has been completed but Coroner Craig Morrison says they are waiting on toxicology results to determine a case of death.
Rodriguez’s body was discovered the afternoon of Dec. 28 in the 300 block of H Street Southwest, according to Quincy police.
Police previously said there were no obvious signs of how Rodriguez died. Investigators are treating Rodriguez’s death as suspicious.
Quincy police continue to investigate.