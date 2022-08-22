QUINCY - A local man was found dead in the parking lot of a potato processing plant in Quincy early Monday.
Quincy Police say the body belonged to an employee of Lamb Weston.
The deceased person was discovered in their vehicle by co-workers at around 1 p.m.
Police say the man went outside for a break after being asked to work overtime and didn’t come back. Authorities believe foul play was not involved and do not know if the man’s death was health-related or drug-related. An autopsy is scheduled soon. The man’s identity is being withheld at this time.