MOSES LAKE — A man found dead inside a burning car on June 10 near Moses Lake has been identified.
Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison has identified the victim as 25-year-old Moses Lake resident Mesan Felix Ekoue Totou.
A cause of death has not been determined. Totou’s remains are in the care of the Spokane County Medical Examiner for a forensic examination.
Detectives have not found any signs of foul play. The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab are assisting in the investigation.
Deputies responded the night of June 10 to a burning vehicle on South Frontage Road East, about two miles east of Moses Lake. After the fire was extinguished, Totou’s body was found in the front passenger seat.
The incident remains under investigation.