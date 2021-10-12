COULEE CITY - The body of a kayaker who went missing at Banks Lake has been recovered.
The body of 51-year-old Nespelem resident Kelly Burkhart was recovered Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. His remains are in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Burkhart was kayaking with two friends on Sept. 27 at the lake near Coulee City. His two friends headed south while Burkart headed north. Deputies say the water became choppy as winds picked up. The two friends returned to shore but Burkhart never returned.
Burkhart’s kayak and life jacket were found along the west shore on Sept. 29. Deputies had been searching by boat and aircraft in an attempt to locate Burkhart.