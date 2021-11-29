CLE ELUM - The body of a Mississippi man who had been missing for 12 days was recovered on Sunday near Cle Elum.
The body of Andrew Morgan, 30, was found less than a half-mile from where his vehicle had been found abandoned after a minor crash on the Bullfrog Road off-ramp at Interstate 90 on Nov. 16.
“Andrew was found with the help of a multi-county search and rescue team including numerous search K9s, one of which led the teams to his body,” the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Andrew was located south of the freeway in the same direction his phone and some clothing had been abandoned, in a swampy, wooded area.”
Deputies say there is no evidence of foul play. Morgan’s body is in the care of the Kittitas County coroner for an autopsy.
After Morgan’s vehicle was found abandoned on Nov. 16, the sheriff’s office learned his family in Mississippi had been unable to reach him since then.
“The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the compassion and concern the public has sown for Andrew and his family during this difficult time and the many tips and suggestions provided,” the sheriff’s office added.