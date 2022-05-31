SNOQUALMIE — The body of a man who went missing while paddle boarding on Lake Keechelus in Kittitas County was recovered on Friday.
Cheng Chen, 39, was paddle boarding on May 22 at the lake located in the Snoqualmie Pass area when he lost his balance and fell into the frigid water, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Personnel and equipment including boats, drones, and K9s responded from multiple agencies but Chen was not located.
Throughout the week, the King County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Dive unit, with an underwater sonar drone, and additional K9s trained to detect underwater drowning victims, continues to search the lake.
On Friday, searchers using the sonar drone located Chen’s body in about 50 feet of water. His body was recovered and is in the care of the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office.
“We mourn with Mr. Chen’s family and ask everyone who uses the waterways of our county to recognize the serious hazards of cold water,” stated Sheriff Clay Myers. “We’re also deeply grateful for the assistance of neighboring agencies and all the professionals and trained volunteers who gave their time and skill to bring Mr. Chen home to his family.”