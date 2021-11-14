KITTITAS COUNTY - The body of missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found Sunday afternoon.
Schreckengost was reported missing on Nov. 3 after going out to scout for elk on Nov. 2 near Cliffdell in Kittitas County. The man’s body was found Sunday about a half-mile from the spot where his pickup truck was found parked on the day he went hunting, according to the sheriff’s office.
Schreckengost’s family and the Seattle Fire Department were immediately notified that he was found, the sheriff’s office added.
Deputies say there is no preliminary evidence of suspicious activity or foul play. The Kittitas County coroner will complete an autopsy to determine a cause of death.
“We’re saddened to give news of Chief Schreckengost’s passing to his family and fellow firefighters, and we ask the public and press to respect their privacy as they grieve his loss,” Sheriff Clay Myers stated. “We also want to thank everyone who participated in or supported this search. It was a tremendous outpouring of resources and effort that produced a vital result: a family knows what happened to their loved one and he can be brought home to them.”