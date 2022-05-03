OTHELLO - A phone conversation with Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond yielded more information about the corpse that was found by kids fishing on the banks of the Scooteney Reservoir in north Franklin County on Sunday.
Raymond told iFIBER ONE News that the body was later determined to be male.
Sheriff Raymond believes the body was there for about a year.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies are now determining whether the person found belonged to a local man who went missing last August.
Sheriff Raymond believes foul play was not a factor in the death of this individual.