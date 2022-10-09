ROCK ISLAND — A body was recovered recovered Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s body was pulled from the river and is in the care of the Chelan County Coroner’s Office to make identification and determine a cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives say there is no evidence of foul play and no immediate threat to the public.
No other details have been released the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.