WENATCHEE — A man’s body was recovered Sunday afternoon underneath the Wenatchee River Bridge.
Wenatchee police were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. after a person living at a nearby homeless encampment reported the man’s body under the bridge.
Police say the deceased man was likely also staying at the homeless encampment and may have been digging under the bridge.
Investigators were on scene for more than four hours Sunday.
The man’s name has not yet been released. His body is in the care of the coroner’s office for an autopsy.