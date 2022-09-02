MOSES LAKE — Boeing has donated $25,000 to Big Bend Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology and Commercial Pilot programs.
The funds will be used to purchase equipment and support required testing for students.
“Boeing is proud to be part of the Moses Lake community,” stated Gina Breukelman, the company’s Global Engagement manager. “Big Bend Community College has a long history of preparing students for in-demand jobs in the aviation industry. We’re delighted to help support BBCC’s Aviation Maintenance Technology and Commercial Pilot programs.”
This year’s donation follows up a $50,000 gift to the programs last fall.
“Big Bend Community College is very grateful for Boeing’s continued support of the Aviation Maintenance and Commercial Pilot programs,” stated college Dean of Workforce Education Daneen Berry-Guerin. “Our aviation programs use these donations to support items such as industry-required testing for students, faculty and staff professional development, and equipment purchases.”