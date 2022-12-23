MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake was witness to history on Wednesday after Boeing's last 747 arrived at the Grant County International Airport.
The airfield's milestone visitor descended onto the airstrip 53 years after another historic plane, Boeing's first 747 came to Moses Lake in 1969.
Port of Moses Lake Airport Director Rich Mueller says the airship was doing touch-and-gos at Grant County International Airport on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mueller says the plane was practicing standard approaches and instrument approaches. It had flown in directly from Paine Field in Everett.
The Boeing 747 that spent time in Moses Lake earlier this week has yet to get a paint job to reflect who its owner is.
After the appropriate testing, the plane will be sent to Atlas Air to be a cargo carrier. The 747-8 variant rolled out of the production plant at Paine Field in Everett on Dec. 6, 2022.
Mueller says he hopes to see the plane return to Moses Lake with a full paint job soon.