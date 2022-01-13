MOSES LAKE - The recent rush of coronavirus cases in Grant County likely has health officials nervous. Since the last weekly report of coronavirus cases and rates on Jan. 6, the Grant County Health District disclosed some alarming numbers on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Over the course of one week, 1,261 new coronavirus cases were reported in Grant County, which is an average of over 180 cases per day. The Grant County Health District is also reporting a compounding case rate that has ballooned from 748 cases per 100,000 over 14 days to 1,726 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
"This is the highest wave we've seen," Grant County Health District spokeswoman Misty Aguilar told iFIBER ONE News. "There's a 200+ case backlog. We are struggling to reach individuals who have tested positive."
Aguilar added that it's the, "fastest we've surged since the pandemic began."