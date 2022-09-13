SKYKOMISH — The Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish has burned down to US 2 at multiple locations as fire crews work to keep it from crossing the highway.
The fire, first reported Saturday morning, has burned about 9,400 acres and is five percent contained, according to incident command.
Fire activity was moderate on Monday and spread toward Highway 2. Incident command says the fire has remained north of the highway except at Money Creek Tunnel where it burned directly on top of the tunnel.
Better visibility on Monday allowed for water bucket drops from a heavy helicopter, and firefighters were able to complete structure protection in Baring and Grotto.
Incident command says the fire is still capable of having large runs if winds increase.
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass remains closed and Level 3 (leave now) evacuations remain in place for the town of Index. Level 2 and Level 1 evacuations are also in place east of town.
As of Tuesday, there are 379 personnel assigned to the fire with more arriving.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.