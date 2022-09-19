INDEX — A 13-mile stretch of US Highway 2 remains closed Monday as firefighters continue to work at the Bolt Creek Fire.
The fire has burned about 10,220 acres and is now 79 percent contained, according to incident command.
Dropped rocks, trees and other debris remain a concern along US 2. Crews continue to work to remove unsafe burned trees that could crash down onto sections of the closed highway.
Firefighting crews on Monday were focused mostly on the southern part of the fire, closest to towns and the highway. The north portion of the fire is being allowed to burn through steep wilderness where no structures are threatened.
The fire was started Sept. 10 north of Skykomish.
Local residents are allowed to travel on Highway 2, closed between Sunset Falls and Skykomish.
WSDOT has not yet provided an estimate for when the highway could reopen.